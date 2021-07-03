Keep Your Pets Safe This 4th Of July

Barbecues, pools, and fireworks are the perfect ingredients for a perfect 4th of July, but some of these things are also dangerous for our pets.

Before you start celebrating, check out these useful tips to keep your beloved pets safe during this holiday.

It’s not a secret that some dogs can get a little nervous during fireworks, and tend to run away. Be sure your pet is wearing an up-to-date ID tag and take a current photo of your pet, just in case he gets lost. Taking your pet for a walk before the celebrations will help him better deal with the stress he might experience from fireworks Keep them away from dangerous items like fireworks, sparklers and glow sticks; make sure your pet plays away from the flames during the cookouts they can cause serious injuries Be careful with food and drinks. Keep treats on hand for those who want to give your pet a treat since some foods can be toxic for your pet, and do not let them ingest alcohol, they can become dangerously intoxicated If you are going to leave them indoors be sure they are in a cool, comfortable place, give them a frozen treat, and put on some music to keep them calm.

We hope these recommendations are useful to you.