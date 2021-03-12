Back to News

Veterinary Conference Digatherm Exhibition Schedule 2021 - 2022

March 12, 2021
Check back often. We are adding new conferences monthly.

 

May 2021

  • NAVC Institute 2021: May 23 – 28 in Orlando, FL

 

June 2021

  • NAVC VMX: June 5-9 in Orlando, FL
    • Special lunch session Sunday June 6 “See the Unseen” with Dr. John Godbold
  • Virginia Veterinary Conference: June 10-12 in Roanoke, VA
  • Austin Vet Show: June 22-23 in Austin, TX

 

July 2021

  • Fetch dvm360: July 22-25 in Baltimore, MD

 

August 2021

  • Southern Veterinary Conference: August 4-8 in Birmingham, AL
    • “Veterinary Thermal Imaging” with Dr. John Godbold, Friday August 6

 

September 2021

  • WVC 93rd Annual Conference: September 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV
  • 2021 Congress on Veterinary Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine: September 17-20 in Alexandria, VA

 

October 2021

  • AHVMA Conference: October 2-5 in Reno, NV
  • Wild West Vet Show: October 6-9 in Reno, NV
  • 21st Hambletonian CE Seminar: October 29-30 in East Rutherford, NJ
    • “Utilization of Infrared thermal Imaging in Equine Practice“ with Dr. Ron Riegel, Saturday October 30th

 

December 2021

  • AAEP: December 5-7 in Nashville, TN

 

January 2022

  • NAVC-VMX: Jan 15-19 in Orlando, FL

 

April 2022

  • IVAPM Pain Management Forum: April 3-5 in Denver, CO
    • “Veterinary Thermal Imaging” with Dr. Jennifer Johnson, Sunday April 3rd


