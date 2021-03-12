Veterinary Conference Digatherm Exhibition Schedule 2021 - 2022
March 12, 2021
Check back often. We are adding new conferences monthly.
May 2021
- NAVC Institute 2021: May 23 – 28 in Orlando, FL
June 2021
- NAVC VMX: June 5-9 in Orlando, FL
- Special lunch session Sunday June 6 “See the Unseen” with Dr. John Godbold
- Virginia Veterinary Conference: June 10-12 in Roanoke, VA
- Austin Vet Show: June 22-23 in Austin, TX
July 2021
- Fetch dvm360: July 22-25 in Baltimore, MD
August 2021
- Southern Veterinary Conference: August 4-8 in Birmingham, AL
- “Veterinary Thermal Imaging” with Dr. John Godbold, Friday August 6
September 2021
- WVC 93rd Annual Conference: September 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV
- 2021 Congress on Veterinary Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine: September 17-20 in Alexandria, VA
October 2021
- AHVMA Conference: October 2-5 in Reno, NV
- Wild West Vet Show: October 6-9 in Reno, NV
- 21st Hambletonian CE Seminar: October 29-30 in East Rutherford, NJ
- “Utilization of Infrared thermal Imaging in Equine Practice“ with Dr. Ron Riegel, Saturday October 30th
December 2021
- AAEP: December 5-7 in Nashville, TN
January 2022
- NAVC-VMX: Jan 15-19 in Orlando, FL
April 2022
- IVAPM Pain Management Forum: April 3-5 in Denver, CO
- “Veterinary Thermal Imaging” with Dr. Jennifer Johnson, Sunday April 3rd
Request a quote.
Demand for infrared temperature screening systems is up drastically due to coronavirus infections. ICI is doing all that it can to fulfill all orders and play a major role in stopping COVID-19. Fill out the form below to request a quote on our thermal imaging devices.